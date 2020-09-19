Wisconsin Badgers 2020 College Football schedule
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Badgers 2020 College Football schedule:
Week one: Wisconsin vs. Illinois, Oct. 24th
Week two: Wisconsin @ Nebraska, Oct. 31st
Week three: Wisconsin vs. Purdue, Nov. 7th
Week four: Wisconsin @ Michigan, Nov. 14th
Week five: Wisconsin @ Northwestern, Nov. 21st
Week six: Wisconsin vs. Minnesota, Nov. 28th
Week seven: Wisconsin vs. Indiana, Dec. 5th
Week eight: Wisconsin @ Iowa, Dec. 12th
