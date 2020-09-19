Wisconsin, Eau Claire County, Chippewa County and La Crosse County COVID-19 update

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The state of Wisconsin had an increase of 2,283 positive COVID-19 tests to increase the total to 99,562 positive cases throughout the state. Three new people have died from the virus bringing the state total to 1,241.

In Eau Claire County, there was a total of 51 new positive COVID-19 tests, bringing the county total to 1,527.

In Chippewa County, there were 12 new positive COVID-19 cases. That brings the county total to 466.

La Crosse County saw an increase of 100 COVID-19 cases, bringing the county total to 2,475.

As for Dunn County, they has 32 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the county total to 351.

