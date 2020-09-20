Advertisement

2-year-old in critical condition after Milwaukee shooting

Shooting crime scene
Shooting crime scene(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Authorities say a 2-year-old boy is in critical condition after suffering a single gunshot wound Saturday on Milwaukee’s northwest side.

Police say officers were called to the residence at about 5 p.m. A male and female have been arrested. No further details have been released. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Jones’ big day helps Packers beat Lions 42-21 in home opener

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Aaron Jones rushed for a career-high 168 yards and scored three touchdowns, including a 75-yard breakaway, as the Green Bay Packers rallied from an early 11-point deficit to beat the Detroit Lions 42-21.

News

Wisconsin surpasses 100k cases of COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
The state of Wisconsin reaches 101,227 COVID-19 cases today with an increase of 1,665 cases.

News

Gov. Evers orders flags to half-staff in honor of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
Gov. Tony Evers ordered on Friday the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff in honor of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

News

Oshkosh police arrest homicide suspect after 6-hour standoff

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Oshkosh police say a man suspected in a homicide was arrested after a six-hour standoff with a SWAT team and negotiators.

News

Biden headed to Manitowoc for second Wisconsin visit

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Former Vice President Joe Biden plans to campaign Monday in northeast Wisconsin for his second visit to the state in two weeks.

Latest News

Homepage

‘Settle for Biden’ van visits Eau Claire

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Jessica Mendoza
Chris Madden says Biden wasn't his first, or second choice, but is better than the current administration.

News

Wisconsin, Eau Claire County, Chippewa County and La Crosse County COVID-19 update

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 2:49 PM CDT
|
By Duncan Goldberg
The state of Wisconsin had an increase of 2,283 positive COVID-19 tests to increase the total to 99,562 positive cases throughout the state.

News

Winona County COVID-19 update

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 1:08 PM CDT
|
By Duncan Goldberg
The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) has reported 20 news cases of COVID-19 in Winona County brining the county total to 843 cases.

National Politics

Flowers, homemade signs by high court in Ginsburg tribute

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 11:27 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
A large group of mourners packed the high court’s steps and the street across from the U.S. Capitol in a nighttime memorial.

News

Wisconsin Badgers 2020 College Football schedule

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 10:46 AM CDT
|
By Duncan Goldberg
The Wisconsin Badgers 2020 College Football schedule.