2-year-old in critical condition after Milwaukee shooting
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Authorities say a 2-year-old boy is in critical condition after suffering a single gunshot wound Saturday on Milwaukee’s northwest side.
Police say officers were called to the residence at about 5 p.m. A male and female have been arrested. No further details have been released. The investigation is ongoing.
