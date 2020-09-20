Advertisement

Bryson DeChambeau blasts way to U.S. Open title

Bryson DeChambeau, of the United States, reacts after playing a shot on the fourth hole during the final round of the US Open Golf Championship, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Mamaroneck, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Bryson DeChambeau, of the United States, reacts after playing a shot on the fourth hole during the final round of the US Open Golf Championship, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Mamaroneck, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MAMARONECK, N.Y. (AP) -- Bryson DeChambeau won the U.S. Open his own way. Whether he’s a mad scientist for his approach to the game or a revolutionary in golf, he quieted skeptics with a powerful victory.

On a Winged Foot course so tough that no one else broke par, DeChambeau closed with a 3-under 67 for a six-shot victory over Matthew Wolff. DeChambeau has been one of the biggest stories since golf returned from the COVID-19 pandemic. He added 40 pounds of mass so he could swing faster and harder.

He had the lowest score of six U.S. Opens at Winged Foot.

