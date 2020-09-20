Gov. Evers orders flags to half-staff in honor of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Gov. Tony Evers ordered on Friday the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff in honor of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

On September 30th, Gov. Evers issued Executive Order #89 requiring flags to be flown at half-staff at all buildings, grounds, and military installations of the state of Wisconsin equipped with such flags until sunset on the date of interment.

Gov. Evers said, “Justice Ginsburg was a stalwart public servant who spent her life working to hold our country accountable for our promises of equity, equality, truth, and justice. What a devastating loss."

