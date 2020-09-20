Govin’s Farm prepares to reopen for fall season

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - As Govin’s Farm in Menomonie prepares to welcome people for the fall season, extra safety precautions are in place to keep everyone safe.

John Govin who owns the farm with his wife Julie says they have taken extra steps in setting up for this years pumpkin patch and corn maze to make room for social distancing and have introduced heightened cleaning procedures.

“For the most part we are outside and sunshine is a great disinfectant and it is very easy on a large farm to be able to socially distance,” Govin says.

On wagon rides, attendees will face the outside instead of the middle, social distancing will be maintained in the cafeteria, the admission booth has been moved outside and pig races are canceled this year as they typically draw large crowds.

Even with the changes, fall favorites on the farm continue with new additions this year including a carnival slide.

“We are excited to open back up because spring is actually our largest event and we were not able to open so attendance this fall is going to mean a whole lot because we need it," Govin says.

The theme of this year’s 10 acre corn maze is “Proud to Farm” as a tribute to the challenging summer faced by Govin and other farmers.

“There was just a lot of turmoil in the ag industry,” Govin says. “Hog farmers had lost market, corn prices were depressed, markets were going down, dairy farmers had to reduce production for a few months while all of these things worked their way out and we just thought it would be a good time to bring attention to how hard farmers work.”

The corn maze and pumpkin patch are open September 26 through November 1 on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

