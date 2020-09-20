Advertisement

Vogelbach belts two homers as Brewers down Royals 5-3

(AP Photo/Morry Gash)
(AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Daniel Vogelbach belted a pair of homers and drove in all five runs as the Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Kansas City Royals 5-3 on Sunday to sweep the three-game interleague matchup.

Milwaukee closed out the regular-season schedule at Miller Park in what was possibly the final home game in a Brewers uniform for Ryan Braun, the 2007 NL Rookie of the Year and the 2011 MVP who has spent his entire 14-year career with the franchise.

Latest News

News

Bryson DeChambeau blasts way to U.S. Open title

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Bryson DeChambeau won the U.S. Open his own way. Whether he’s a mad scientist for his approach to the game or a revolutionary in golf, he quieted skeptics with a powerful victory.

Sportscene

Taylor makes hefty workload pay off as Colts beat Vikings

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Jonathan Taylor ran for 101 yards and scored a touchdown in his first NFL start, leading the Indianapolis Colts past Minnesota for a 28-11 victory.

News

Jones’ big day helps Packers beat Lions 42-21 in home opener

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Aaron Jones rushed for a career-high 168 yards and scored three touchdowns, including a 75-yard breakaway, as the Green Bay Packers rallied from an early 11-point deficit to beat the Detroit Lions 42-21.

News

Wisconsin Badgers 2020 College Football schedule

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 10:46 AM CDT
|
By Duncan Goldberg
The Wisconsin Badgers 2020 College Football schedule.

Latest News

Sportscene

WIAC suspends all winter sports through December 31st, 2020

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 12:59 PM CDT
|
By Duncan Goldberg
The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference has voted to unanimously suspended all winter sports through December 31st, 2020.

News

Report: Giannis takes home second MVP

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 10:33 AM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
It looks like Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo will have to worry about last year’s MVP trophy getting lonely.

Sportscene

White Sox beat Twins 4-3 to clinch playoff spot

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 7:09 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The White Sox clinched their first postseason berth since 2008, rallying to beat the Minnesota Twins 4-3 as Eloy Jimenez hit a tiebreaking double that capped a two-run rally in the seventh inning.

Sportscene

Fall Creek football preview

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 6:10 PM CDT
|
By Duncan Goldberg
After going 0-9 last season, the Fall Creek Crickets have a new man leading the program, and his name may be familiar, it’s WEAU’S Tyler Mickelson.

SportScene 13 Spotlight

SportScene 13 Spotlight: Morgan Dekan of Altoona

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 7:15 PM CDT
|
By Duncan Goldberg
It shouldn’t come as a surprise to see Morgan at the top. She’s made it to the state tournament every single year of her career and still hasn’t reached her peak with a college tennis decision coming in the future.

Sportscene

Twins announce 2021 Spring Training Schedule

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 12:29 PM CDT
The Twins 2021 Grapefruit League schedule features 33 total games (16 home, 17 road), with the Hammond Stadium opener set for Sunday, February 28 vs. the Baltimore Orioles.