Wisconsin surpasses 100k cases of COVID-19

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting a total of 101,227 COVID-19 cases in the state on Sunday with an increase of 1,665 new cases. The state death toll is now at 1,242 with one new death reported Sunday.

Eau Claire County has an increase of 59 new cases, raising the county total to 1,586.

Chippewa County has a total of 10 new cases, bringing the county total to 476.

In La Crosse County there was an increase of 93 new COVID-19 cases as the county total reaches 2,568.

Dunn County has an increase of 26 cases bringing the county total to 377.

