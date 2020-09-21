“4-H in a Box” offers fun for families at home

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A new program is bringing 4-H education right to your home. 4-H is offering some fun for families with their new “4-H in a Box” program.

The boxes will have engaging activities for the whole family to learn more about 4-H. Every week, for 6 weeks, kids are encouraged to join a Zoom meeting where an instructor will walk them through the projects, such as science, art and food. All Zoom sessions are held every Thursday from 4:30-5:30 p.m. starting on October 8 and going through November 21.

Each box costs $15 and includes enough supplies for two children to participate. The deadline to register is today, Sept.21. Once you register, you will get more information about where and when to pick-up your box.

If you have additional questions:

Eau Claire County:

Rachel Hart-Brinson

rachel.hartbrinson@wisc.edu

715-839-4712

Chippewa County:

Heidi Benson (Vanderloop)

Heidi.vanderloop@wisc.edu

715-726-7956

Dunn County:

Luisa Gerasumo

Luisa.gerasimo@wisc.edu

715-232-1636

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.