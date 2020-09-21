Advertisement

BRIDGETTE HUNTER

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Bridgette Hunter for the Sunshine Award.  She has helped me and my grandmother when it is needed the most.  A couple of weeks ago my grandmother fell and I needed some help to get her up, so I went down to her house to ask her for some help and Bridgette and her son came down to help me get her up.  She has also taken me to some very important appointments and helped me get to the hospital when my grandma was in the ER.  She is all around, one of the nicest people I have ever met and she has a wonderful family as well.

Skylar Barr

