CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Chippewa County had an increase of 26 positive COVID-19 tests to bring the county total to 480 confirmed cases. There were a total of 504 negative test results.

There are two people currently hospitalized in the county due to COVID-19.

There have been no deaths in the county.

