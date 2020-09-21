Advertisement

Former Madison Police Chief to review, analyze Blake shooting as consultant

FILE - In this Dec. 22, 2015 file photo, former Madison, Wis. Police Chief Noble Wray speaks at a news conference in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke File)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KENOSHA, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice has announced a consultant will review the information and provide an analysis of the officer-involved shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha last month.

Authorities say the consultant has been identified as former Madison, Wisconsin Police Chief Noble Wray, who is now retired.

The DOJ says the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is in the final stages of its investigation, and will soon provide the investigative file to Chief Wray.

According to the DOJ, the files from the DCI’s investigations of officer-involved shooting cases contain reports about the facts, and there are no recommendations included.

DOJ officials say the next phase in the case will be Wray’s review of the file, and the preparation of his analysis.

According to the DOJ, the analysis will help District Attorney Michael Graveley review the facts and the relationship with standard law enforcement practices while he makes a decision about charges.

The prosecutor in the case has asked reports from the DCI to be forwarded to a consultant for review and analysis.

DOJ officials say Wray will discuss both the review and analysis with the prosecutor, and the prosecutor will then make a determination about charges, if they’re appropriate.

Officials say if there’s no basis for prosecution of the officer involved in the shooting, and no other circumstances prevent the release of the reports, the reports will be available to the public.

Blake, who is Black, was shot in the back by a white police officer on Aug. 23 after walking away from the officer and two others who were trying to arrest him.

The officer, Rusten Sheskey, opened fire after Blake opened his own SUV’s driver-side door and leaned into the vehicle.

The shooting was captured on video and posted online, sparking several nights of protests and unrest in Kenosha, a city of about 100,000 between Milwaukee and Chicago.

Sheskey and the other officers who were at the scene were placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Justice. None of them have been charged.

Blake, who had an outstanding arrest warrant when he was shot, has pleaded not guilty to charges accusing him of sexually assaulting a woman in May.

The state Justice Department has said a knife was recovered from Blake’s vehicle, but it has not said whether he was holding it when officers tried to arrest him.

The man who made the widely seen cellphone video of the shooting, 22-year-old Raysean White, said he saw Blake scuffling with three officers and heard them yell, “Drop the knife! Drop the knife!” before gunfire erupted. He said he didn’t see a knife in Blake’s hands.

The Kenosha police union said Blake had the knife and refused orders to drop it. Blake fought with police, including putting one officer in a headlock, the union said. Police twice used a Taser, which did not stop Blake.

The shooting led to several nights of protests.

Some of the protests were violent, with businesses and buildings burned, which caused more than $11 million in damage, according to the Kenosha Fire Chief. Officers fired rubber bullets and used tear gas to push back demonstrators.

The National Guard was called in to help law enforcement in Kenosha.

