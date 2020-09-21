Iowa man pronounced dead at scene of Crawford County motorcycle crash
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An Iowa man was pronounced dead at the scene of a Crawford County crash.
Crawford County Sheriff’s Office says Richard Baumgartner, 62 from Waukon, Iowa, was driving a motorcycle south on old Highway 53 when he didn’t stop at a stop sign. He then hit the shoulder of the highway, rolled and was ejected.
Officials say life saving measures were attempted.
Baumgartner was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to Chief Deputy Orrin Olson.
The accident is still under investigation.
