JOSHUA & KATIE ZIMMERMAN

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like Joshua and Katie Zimmerman to receive the Sunshine Award. They are the owners of Zimmerman’s Freestyle Martial Arts. Josh and Katie truly do an amazing job teaching and keeping the kids, that range from five years of age to the teens, motivated. They reach out to the kids and the parents with many options in how to participate with online, Zoom, in person, and even outside classes. They also give each child encouragement and positive feedback. They really care about these kids and their safety. Not only are they instructors, they are a great support system for the kids and parents on a family level. I would like to nominate them for all their hard work and their commitment to keep the children motivated and working towards their goals during this crazy time.

Dawl Lisko

My daughter has been taking martial arts classes with Mr. & Mrs. Z for two years. They have always been patient teachers and outstanding mentors for my daughter. During this pandemic they have gone above and beyond to encourage their students to stay positive. Providing unique ways to keep the kids interested and involved in martial arts. My daughter’s upcoming competitions were all cancelled and she was devastated. Mr. & Mrs. Z found online competitions for the students to compete in as well as putting together showcases for them to perform in the park. They started offering online options such as zoom classes. They have truly helped my daughter adjust to the many changes during this time.

Tamara Kendall

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.