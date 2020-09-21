EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Please give Judy Hinker the Sunshine Award. I returned from a 9-month deployment to Ukraine on Friday. Three months ago my wife, Rebecca, gave birth to our first child, Fern. She was living with her parents until I got home. My neighbor, Judy Hinker, kept our lawn mowed the entire summer without being asked and will not accept a dime. This is just one of many kind gestures that her and her husband, Dave, have done for us.

Aaron Greisen

