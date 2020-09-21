Mayo Clinic Health System to offer flu vaccine appointments in Northwest Wisconsin

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Starting on October 1st, Mayo Clinic Health System will offer flu vaccines throughout Northwest Wisconsin to patients six months and older.

“This year, it is doubly important that everyone get the flu vaccine because if people have fever and respiratory symptoms in the fall, the first concern is going to be COVID-19,” says Priya Sampathkumar, M.D., an infectious diseases specialist at Mayo Clinic.

Patients can call to schedule a flu vaccine appointment at one of these locations:

· Bloomer: 1501 Thompson St., 715-568-2000

· Chippewa Falls: 611 First Ave.,715-720-4400

· Eau Claire: 727 Building, 727 Kenney Ave., 715-464-7468

· Menomonie: Orthopedics and Rehabilitation Center, 2407 Stout Rd., 715-233-7777

· Mondovi: 700 Buffalo St., 715-926-4858

· Osseo: Seventh Street entrance, 715-597-3121

· Rice Lake: 331 S. Main St., 715-537-6747

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.