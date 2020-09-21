Advertisement

Menomonie joins Xcel Energy’s Partners in Energy initiative

(WEAU)
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MENOMONIE, Wis. (RELEASE) -The City of Menomonie becomes the second Wisconsin city to join Xcel Energy’s Partners in Energy initiative to help the city achieve its energy goals and assist residents and businesses in reducing their energy bills and carbon footprints.

Partners in Energy is designed to provide communities with the tools and resources necessary to develop and implement an energy action plan that reflects the community’s vision for shaping energy use and supply in its future. The initial six to twelve months of the program is dedicated to developing a strategic energy action plan.

“Cities across our service territory are taking a much closer look at how they use energy and are seeking innovative ways to become more resilient through energy efficiency,” said Brian Elwood, general manager, Customer & Community Service. “We’re pleased to work with the City of Menomonie to bring Partners in Energy to the community and we look forward to collaborating on a unique plan that will help them achieve their energy goals.”

“We believe teaming up with Partners in Energy will help us understand community energy use and our carbon footprint,” said Menomonie’s Public Works Director Randy Eide. “Using this data we can develop specific actions to reduce energy use and explore the use of more renewable energy sources.”

The Menomonie City Council recently passed a resolution supporting a clean energy initiative to use 100% carbon free electricity by 2050. They also endorsed the Conference of Mayors Climate Protection Agreement with similar goals. An Xcel Energy team will provide guidance, education and resources to help the city develop an energy action plan that supports their comprehensive goals and council endorsements.

Partners in Energy launched in 2014 for communities seeking guidance as they generate formal energy programs. The City of Eau Claire became a partner in 2019.

