Menomonie man charged with child enticement in Eau Claire County

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Menomonie man has been charged with child enticement in Eau Claire County court.

The criminal complaint says Andrew Patrow, 49, has been charged with child enticement and use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime.

The criminal complaint alleges that Patrow made arrangements to meet with who he thought was a 14-year-old girl. Patrow was actually messaging Sergeant Jeffery Baumgarten with the Altoona Police Department.

A $10,000 signature bond was set, and he is scheduled to appear in court next on Nov. 4.

