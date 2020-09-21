Advertisement

Menomonie man charged with child enticement in Eau Claire County

Andrew Patrow has been charged in Eau Claire County.
Andrew Patrow has been charged in Eau Claire County.(WEAU)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Menomonie man has been charged with child enticement in Eau Claire County court.

The criminal complaint says Andrew Patrow, 49, has been charged with child enticement and use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime.

The criminal complaint alleges that Patrow made arrangements to meet with who he thought was a 14-year-old girl. Patrow was actually messaging Sergeant Jeffery Baumgarten with the Altoona Police Department.

A $10,000 signature bond was set, and he is scheduled to appear in court next on Nov. 4.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

