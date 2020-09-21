Menomonie man charged with child enticement in Eau Claire County
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Menomonie man has been charged with child enticement in Eau Claire County court.
The criminal complaint says Andrew Patrow, 49, has been charged with child enticement and use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime.
The criminal complaint alleges that Patrow made arrangements to meet with who he thought was a 14-year-old girl. Patrow was actually messaging Sergeant Jeffery Baumgarten with the Altoona Police Department.
A $10,000 signature bond was set, and he is scheduled to appear in court next on Nov. 4.
