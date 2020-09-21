Menomonie PD joins Neighbors App

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Menomonie Police Department is now utilizing the application “Neighbors” by the home security and smart home company, Ring.

Ring’s app based neighborhood watch feature, alerts you to crime and safety events around your community.

Menomonie Police Department Crime Prevention Specialist Brenna Jasper says that the technology is an invaluable investigative tool, especially in cases where business surveillance footage may not be available or in residential areas.

“We can submit an inquiry out and basically it contacts anybody with a Ring device that detected motion in the given time frame that we specify and ask them if they would be willing to share that footage with us.”

Anyone with a smartphone can download the application to receive updates or post photos or videos from a device.

Jasper says the app can be used to send alerts on lost pets as well as acts of kindness.

The Altoona PD uses the app as well and Jasper says that is where they first caught wind of the tool.

