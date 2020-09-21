Advertisement

Menomonie PD joins Neighbors App

MPD adds another investigative resource to their tool belt in an effort to connect with residents and improve neighborhood safety
Ring&#39;s Neighbors app allows you to share photos, videos and information related to local crime and safety incidents so fellow residents can stay informed.
Ring&#39;s Neighbors app allows you to share photos, videos and information related to local crime and safety incidents so fellow residents can stay informed.(Neighbors app by Ring)
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Menomonie Police Department is now utilizing the application “Neighbors” by the home security and smart home company, Ring.

Ring’s app based neighborhood watch feature, alerts you to crime and safety events around your community.

Menomonie Police Department Crime Prevention Specialist Brenna Jasper says that the technology is an invaluable investigative tool, especially in cases where business surveillance footage may not be available or in residential areas.

“We can submit an inquiry out and basically it contacts anybody with a Ring device that detected motion in the given time frame that we specify and ask them if they would be willing to share that footage with us.”

Anyone with a smartphone can download the application to receive updates or post photos or videos from a device.

Jasper says the app can be used to send alerts on lost pets as well as acts of kindness.

The Altoona PD uses the app as well and Jasper says that is where they first caught wind of the tool.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mondovi Public Library Building Fund receives large donation

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Molly Gardner
An area library received a large donation from a local hospital to help build a new library.

News

La Crosse colleges respond to county surge in COVID cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Hayley Spitler
Almost 90 percent of La Crosse County’s cases are individuals ages 15 to 29.

News

Marshfield Clinic to open new cancer facility

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jonathan Fortier
Cattails Cottage will help provide free lodging for those traveling to Marshfield for cancer treatments.

News

Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation talks road safety this harvesting season

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Phoebe Murray
A virtual press conference this morning outlined three scenarios drivers and farmers should know how to handle if passing tractors and other implements of husbandry (IOH).

Latest News

News

Federal judge extends deadline for Wisconsin ballots

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A federal judge ruled Monday that absentee ballots in battleground Wisconsin can be counted up to six days after the Nov. 3 presidential election as long as they are postmarked by Election Day.

News

Menomonie man charged with child enticement in Eau Claire County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
A Menomonie man has been charged with child enticement in Eau Claire County court.

News

Chippewa County COVID-19 update

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
Chippewa County had an increase of 26 positive COVID-19 tests to bring the county total to 480 confirmed cases.

News

Motorcycle crash in Vernon County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
On September 18th, emergency responders responded to a motorcycle vs. truck crash at the intersection of County Road B and Park Road in Vernon County.

News

Iowa man pronounced dead at scene of Crawford County motorcycle crash

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
An Iowa man was pronounced dead at the scene of a Crawford County crash.

News

Menomonie joins Xcel Energy’s Partners in Energy initiative

Updated: 4 hours ago
The City of Menomonie becomes the second Wisconsin city to join Xcel Energy’s Partners in Energy initiative to help the city achieve its energy goals and assist residents and businesses in reducing their energy bills and carbon footprints.