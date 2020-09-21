Advertisement

Milwaukee family of 4 evicted despite national COVID-19 eviction moratorium

By WISN Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 3:07 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (WISN) - A Milwaukee family of four with one on the way was evicted from their home by their landlord, despite the national eviction moratorium. Now, they are struggling to find another place to live amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Terrence and Jamie Holmes say they were giving their 1-year-old a bath Tuesday when deputies with the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Department knocked on their door.

“They showed me some paper, but they never put it in my hand… [They] said, 'Y’all got 30 minutes to get out, you know what I mean? It’s not our problem that you don’t have any place to go,” Terrence Holmes said.

The Holmeses, who have two kids and one on the way, say their landlord won’t accept any rent, and they are struggling to find a new place to live.

“It’s scary. We have nowhere to go, so now, we’re at risk [for coronavirus]. I’m six-and-a-half months pregnant, and I have a 1-year-old son and a 9-year-old daughter,” Jamie Holmes said.

Though the Wisconsin hold on evictions has expired, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention instituted a national eviction moratorium on Sept. 4 that lasts through the end of the year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“You know what, I’m telling you in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the sheriff’s department, they list that there is no restrictions,” said the Holmeses' landlord by phone. “If there was a restriction, I could not have done it.”

Evictions for failure to pay rent are legal if the tenants do not sign a declaration, citing the CDC moratorium, which the Holmeses didn’t know about. The matter has reportedly been back and forth in the courts since April.

“Judges are very careful about not giving legal advice. This is also a dilemma. Judges are there to judge. They’re not supposed to give legal advice, but a judge is also obligated to make sure that everyone understands what they’re doing,” attorney Joseph Seifert said.

The Holmeses say they plan on issuing a declaration now to try to get back into their home.

The CDC moratorium is only applicable if there are no serious breaches in the lease other than failure to pay the full rent. If a landlord can prove to a judge the tenant breached the lease, such as with drug activity or property damage, the moratorium no longer applies, and the tenant can be evicted.

Copyright 2020 WISN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Judge agrees to delay US government restrictions on WeChat

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A judge has approved a request from a group of U.S. WeChat users to delay looming federal government restrictions that could effectively make the popular app nearly impossible to use.

National Politics

High court front-runner hailed by right, feared by left

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By MICHAEL TARM and MICHAEL BIESECKER
Amy Coney Barrett, a devout Catholic, is hailed by religious conservatives and others on the right as an ideological heir to conservative icon Antonin Scalia, the late Supreme Court justice for whom she clerked.

National Politics

Pressure mounts on GOP senators over filling Ginsburg seat

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden hammered President Donald Trump and leading Senate Republicans for trying to rush a replacement for the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, as pressure mounted on senators to support or oppose a quick vote to fill the seat.

National

Hollywood Minute: 'Schitt's Creek,' 'Succession' score big at Emmys

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The Sunday night telecast was Hollywood's first major awards show since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

National

US Space Force deploys to vast new frontier: Arabian Desert

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The new military branch, pushed by President Donald Trump, has provoked skepticism in Congress.

Latest News

National

GOP, Dems battle over Ginsburg replacement for SCOTUS

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is pushing for a vote but can likely only lose three GOP senators for the nomination to pass.

Hello Wisconsin

“4-H in a Box” offers fun for families at home

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Winkelmann
Every week, for 6 weeks, kids are encouraged to join a Zoom meeting where an instructor will walk them through the projects, such as science, art and food.

National

Tropical Storm Beta forecast to make landfall Monday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Tropical Storm Beta was set to make landfall along Texas' central or upper Gulf Coast late Monday night. It was then expected to move northeastward along the coast and head into Louisiana sometime mid-week, with rainfall as its biggest threat.

National

Landlord evicts Milwaukee family despite CDC eviction moratorium

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention instituted a national eviction moratorium in early September that lasts through the end of the year.

Coronavirus

Boy, 11, warned after wearing ‘inappropriate’ Hooters face mask to Fla. school

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WESH Staff
The principal called the Hooters mask "offensive to women and inappropriate," and the school district says it violates student dress code.