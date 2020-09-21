Mondovi Public Library Building Fund receives large donation

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -An area library received a large donation from a local hospital to help build a new library.

Mayo Clinic Health Systems announced a donation of $10,000 to help the Mondovi Public Library Building Fund.

The new library is currently raising funds to build a new library adjacent to the current building.

Health Director Katelyn Noack says the current building has quite a few problems with it.

“Right now we’ve done the best that we can but some of our bookshelves are very old and they’re built into the foundation of the building so they’re not ADA compliant. Wheelchairs do not fit down the stack. It just doesn’t seem as welcoming or inviting.”

The goal is to raise $1.4 million to the building fund and this donation brought them a third of the way there.

