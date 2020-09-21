Motorcycle crash in Vernon County

VERNON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - On September 18th, emergency responders responded to a motorcycle vs. truck crash at the intersection of County Road B and Park Road in Vernon County.

Darren and Joan Almquist, both age 60 and of Wind Lake, were on the motorcycle and lost control going around a sharp curve and crossed the center line and went into a truck operated by Steven Zanter, a 52-year old from Viroqua.

Both the Almquist’s were transported to Gundersen Health. Darren was not wearing a helmet while Joan was.

Steven was wearing a seatbelt and uninjured.

