Motorcyclist killed in Saturday crash in Chippewa County

By Carla Rogner
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is killed in a motorcycle crash on Saturday in Chippewa County.

According to the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received reports of a crash on Saturday at 7:38 p.m. on State Highway 64 at 205th St. in the Township of Cleveland. An initial investigation suggests a SUV was driving east on State Highway 64 when it crossed the center line on a curve and collided with a motorcycle heading in the opposite direction.

The sheriff’s office says the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the SUV was treated at the scene.

The people involved not been identified. According to the report authorities do not believe alcohol played a role in the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.

