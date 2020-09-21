Advertisement

SHARON HAZEN

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Sharon Hazen for the Sunshine Award.  Sharon has always been a helper and a giver.  She was a nurse but is retired now and takes care of her hubby who has MS.  This woman does so much for the area.  She and her husband, Gary, are very active with the Eleva Historical Museum.  They both donate so much time taking care of the grounds and being there for open hours.  She also is involved with the Pleasant Valley Museum in Cleghorn and she is a great asset with her knowledge and knack for getting things organized.  She always goes above and beyond when she is asked for help with community things.  Between both museums, she is kept very busy and donates many hours each year.  If something is needed she will find it.  She helps with the fundraising for the Eleva Museum, helps get the dinner set up, does a car show for the museum, and is the town seamstress too.  She has one of the kindest, biggest hearts ever.  She needs to be recognized for all her donated love and time.  Thank you, Sharon.   You have always been a great neighbor and friend.  God bless you!

Ellen Yule

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sunshine Award

JOSHUA & KATIE ZIMMERMAN

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mary Ann Schumacher
September 22, 2020

Sunshine Award

JUDY HINKER

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mary Ann Schumacher
September 25, 2020

Sunshine Award

BRIDGETTE HUNTER

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mary Ann Schumacher
September 24, 2020

Sunshine Award

TONY NORD

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mary Ann Schumacher
September 23, 2020

Latest News

Sunshine Award

AUDREY LOISELLE

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 10:49 AM CDT
|
By Mary Ann Schumacher
September 15, 2020

Sunshine Award

KARAH GONSTEAD

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 4:30 AM CDT
|
By Mary Ann Schumacher
September 17, 2020

Sunshine Award

MICHELLE BRETTINGEN

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 4:30 AM CDT
|
By Mary Ann Schumacher
September 14, 2020

Sunshine Award

SHAUN PEIL AND MARTHA MURRAY

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 4:30 AM CDT
|
By Mary Ann Schumacher
September 16, 2020

Community First

Beef Quesadillas Recipe

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 11:35 AM CDT
|
By Judy Clark
The Wisconsin Beef Council shares a recipe for beef quesadillas

Sunshine Award

TOWN OF DELMAR – ROAD MAINTENANCE CREW

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 4:30 AM CDT
|
By Mary Ann Schumacher
September 8, 2020