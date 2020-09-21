EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Sharon Hazen for the Sunshine Award. Sharon has always been a helper and a giver. She was a nurse but is retired now and takes care of her hubby who has MS. This woman does so much for the area. She and her husband, Gary, are very active with the Eleva Historical Museum. They both donate so much time taking care of the grounds and being there for open hours. She also is involved with the Pleasant Valley Museum in Cleghorn and she is a great asset with her knowledge and knack for getting things organized. She always goes above and beyond when she is asked for help with community things. Between both museums, she is kept very busy and donates many hours each year. If something is needed she will find it. She helps with the fundraising for the Eleva Museum, helps get the dinner set up, does a car show for the museum, and is the town seamstress too. She has one of the kindest, biggest hearts ever. She needs to be recognized for all her donated love and time. Thank you, Sharon. You have always been a great neighbor and friend. God bless you!

Ellen Yule

