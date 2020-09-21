Advertisement

Suspect arrested for homicide of Chetek man

Andrew Brunette
Andrew Brunette(weau)
By Lindsay Alowairdi
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A Rice Lake man is in custody in connection to the homicide of Garrett Macone, 23, of Chetek.

Deputies arrested Andrew Brunette, 25, of Rice Lake late Sunday night.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Department says it got a 911 call just before 1pm Sunday from a woman who said she found her son, later identified as Macone, not breathing outside and said there was blood inside the home on 27th Street in Chetek.

Deputies from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department along with a Wisconsin DNR Warden arrived and found Macone dead at the scene. Detectives conducted several interviews and arrested Brunette around 11pm.

Brunette is currently being held in the Barron County Jail on 1st degree Intentional Homicide, awaiting formal charges by the Barron County District Attorney’s Office later this week. This case remains under investigation by the Barron County Sheriff’s Department.

