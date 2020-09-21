Advertisement

TONY NORD

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like Tony Nord to receive the Sunshine Award.  I placed a call to Maranatha Evangelical Free Church in Rice Lake for some assistance with gas.  I received a call from Pastor Tony saying rather than just giving me the assistance he said they wanted to find out who I was and what happened in my life to make me seek this help.  I made an appointment, went in for a sit down with him and when we were finished he said he was extremely busy but would see what he could do.  My vehicle broke down in Eau Claire on a busy street with a flat tire.  I had no money at all.  None.  I was on the verge of losing my vehicle because I had no money to fix it let alone pay for a tow.  The following morning I received a call back from Tony and within two hours he picked up my keys, drove to Eau Claire, took the tire off, took it to be repaired, put it back on my SUV, and had someone drive it home to me in Cameron.  He went way above his call of duty to help me when I couldn’t help myself.  I have been going to church there ever since.  It is a wonderful congregation and they care about me when I didn’t have anybody else, as I have no other family members.

Kelly Larson

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sunshine Award

JOSHUA & KATIE ZIMMERMAN

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mary Ann Schumacher
September 22, 2020

Sunshine Award

JUDY HINKER

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mary Ann Schumacher
September 25, 2020

Sunshine Award

SHARON HAZEN

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mary Ann Schumacher
September 21, 2020

Sunshine Award

BRIDGETTE HUNTER

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mary Ann Schumacher
September 24, 2020

Latest News

Sunshine Award

AUDREY LOISELLE

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 10:49 AM CDT
|
By Mary Ann Schumacher
September 15, 2020

Sunshine Award

KARAH GONSTEAD

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 4:30 AM CDT
|
By Mary Ann Schumacher
September 17, 2020

Sunshine Award

MICHELLE BRETTINGEN

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 4:30 AM CDT
|
By Mary Ann Schumacher
September 14, 2020

Sunshine Award

SHAUN PEIL AND MARTHA MURRAY

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 4:30 AM CDT
|
By Mary Ann Schumacher
September 16, 2020

Community First

Beef Quesadillas Recipe

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 11:35 AM CDT
|
By Judy Clark
The Wisconsin Beef Council shares a recipe for beef quesadillas

Sunshine Award

TOWN OF DELMAR – ROAD MAINTENANCE CREW

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 4:30 AM CDT
|
By Mary Ann Schumacher
September 8, 2020