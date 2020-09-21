EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like Tony Nord to receive the Sunshine Award. I placed a call to Maranatha Evangelical Free Church in Rice Lake for some assistance with gas. I received a call from Pastor Tony saying rather than just giving me the assistance he said they wanted to find out who I was and what happened in my life to make me seek this help. I made an appointment, went in for a sit down with him and when we were finished he said he was extremely busy but would see what he could do. My vehicle broke down in Eau Claire on a busy street with a flat tire. I had no money at all. None. I was on the verge of losing my vehicle because I had no money to fix it let alone pay for a tow. The following morning I received a call back from Tony and within two hours he picked up my keys, drove to Eau Claire, took the tire off, took it to be repaired, put it back on my SUV, and had someone drive it home to me in Cameron. He went way above his call of duty to help me when I couldn’t help myself. I have been going to church there ever since. It is a wonderful congregation and they care about me when I didn’t have anybody else, as I have no other family members.

Kelly Larson

