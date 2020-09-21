Advertisement

Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation talks road safety this harvesting season

A virtual press conference this morning outlined three scenarios drivers and farmers should know how to handle if passing tractors and other implements of husbandry (IOH).
Drone footage courtesy of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation
Drone footage courtesy of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation(Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation)
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - As farmers are gearing up for the fall harvest season the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation (WFBF) is looking to keep roadways safe for farmers and motorists.

In the last decade there have been 1,714 crashes involving farm equipment, resulting in 834 injuries and 29 fatalities according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

A rural road safety virtual press conference hosted by WFBF was held this morning with officials from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP), Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) and UW-Extension.

Craig Thompson, WisDOT Secretary-designee stressed the importance of everyone doing their part.

“In Wisconsin it is illegal to pass an Ag vehicle in a no-passing zone...farm vehicle operators should use appropriate lights, signage and signals and comply with rights and restrictions.”

Randy Romanski, DATCP Secretary-designee, added that Wisconsin’s $104.8 billion agricultural industry plays a major role in our state’s economy and our rural communities.

“Whether you’re driving a car or a combine, please be patient, allow room for farm vehicles and focus on the road...together, we can help ensure that our high-quality agricultural products keep moving and our roads stay safe,” said Romanski.

“We must all remember that everyone on the roadway has family and friends they want to return home to,” said Joe Bragger, Wisconsin Farm Bureau President.

“Farmers and motorists need to respect each other and work together to keep Wisconsin’s roadways safe this fall.”

Passing, left-hand turns and controlled intersections are three things to be aware of when it comes to sharing the road with farm equipment vehicles.

You can view a recording of today’s virtual press conference here.

Farmers can find more information about weight limits from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection and Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Menomonie PD joins Neighbors App

Updated: 16 minutes ago
The Menomonie Police Department is joining forces "Neighbors,” an application by the home security and smart home company, Ring.

News

Mondovi Public Library Building Fund receives large donation

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Molly Gardner
An area library received a large donation from a local hospital to help build a new library.

News

La Crosse colleges respond to county surge in COVID cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Hayley Spitler
Almost 90 percent of La Crosse County’s cases are individuals ages 15 to 29.

News

Marshfield Clinic to open new cancer facility

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jonathan Fortier
Cattails Cottage will help provide free lodging for those traveling to Marshfield for cancer treatments.

Latest News

News

Federal judge extends deadline for Wisconsin ballots

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A federal judge ruled Monday that absentee ballots in battleground Wisconsin can be counted up to six days after the Nov. 3 presidential election as long as they are postmarked by Election Day.

News

Menomonie man charged with child enticement in Eau Claire County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
A Menomonie man has been charged with child enticement in Eau Claire County court.

News

Chippewa County COVID-19 update

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
Chippewa County had an increase of 26 positive COVID-19 tests to bring the county total to 480 confirmed cases.

News

Motorcycle crash in Vernon County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
On September 18th, emergency responders responded to a motorcycle vs. truck crash at the intersection of County Road B and Park Road in Vernon County.

News

Iowa man pronounced dead at scene of Crawford County motorcycle crash

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
An Iowa man was pronounced dead at the scene of a Crawford County crash.

News

Menomonie joins Xcel Energy’s Partners in Energy initiative

Updated: 4 hours ago
The City of Menomonie becomes the second Wisconsin city to join Xcel Energy’s Partners in Energy initiative to help the city achieve its energy goals and assist residents and businesses in reducing their energy bills and carbon footprints.