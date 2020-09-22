Children’s Museum of Eau Claire plans to reopen in new location in 2022

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Children’s Museum of Eau Claire announced Tuesday that they will be reopening in new location in 2022.

The new museum on the Liner Site will serve as their new location for 2022.

Executive Director Michael McHorney says due to the pandemic, the museum’s projected operating losses were $119,000 or ore if it were to reopen in January of 2021. So until the museum reopens in 2022, it will operate as a mobile museum. This way of operating, paired with the strong cash position allows the museum to not go further into debt.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.