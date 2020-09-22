Chippewa and Eau Claire County update COVID-19 numbers

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -Both Chippewa Co. and Eau Claire Co. have updated their COVID-19 numbers.

There are two new confirmed cases, for a total of 482. 14 people have been released from isolation, for a total of 420.

There are 42 new negative test results, for a total of 13,929.

Three new people have been hospitalized, which brings the total to 23.

Eau Claire currently has a total of 1,650 positive test results with an estimated 1,342 recovered.

There has been 21,086 negative test results.

Six people have died and 49 have been hospitalized.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.