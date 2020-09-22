Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin recipe

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Ingredients

3 cups uncooked rotini pasta

1 medium English cucumber, quartered and sliced

8 ounces thinly sliced hard salami, julienned

6 ounces Weyauwega Star Dairy Fontina cheese, diced (1 1/2 cups)

6 ounces Weyauwega Star Dairy Provolone cheese, diced (1 1/2 cups)

1 cup pitted Kalamata olives, halved

1 cup chopped fresh parsley

1 cup diced pickled pepperoncini peppers

DRESSING:

1/2 cup red wine vinegar

1 1/2 ounces Weyauwega Star Dairy Parmesan cheese, grated (1/2 cup)

1 1/2 teaspoons sugar

1 cup olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Minced fresh parsley

CHEESE

Look for the Proudly Wisconsin Badge when shopping for cheese. Any brand of Wisconsin Fontina, Parmesan or Provolone can be used in this recipe.

Instructions

Cook pasta according to package directions; drain and rinse in cold water. Combine the pasta, cucumber, salami, fontina, provolone, olives, parsley and pepperoncini peppers in a large bowl. Whisk the red wine vinegar, parmesan and sugar in a medium bowl. Slowly whisk in olive oil. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Pour 1 cup dressing over pasta mixture; gently toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate salad and remaining dressing for at least 1 hour or until serving. Stir reserved dressing. Pour over pasta salad; gently toss to coat. Garnish with parsley.

