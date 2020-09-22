Draganetti’s land to be sold, Za-51 to expand

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The owners of Draganetti’s have announced that the land where the restaurant sits will be for sale in the near future.

In a release they posted, it says the sale will be real estate only. The restaurant and the concept will not be for sale. All branding, recipes and intellectual properties will stay with the family.

Until the sale, business will be as usual and all gift cards will still be valued at Draganetti’s until the sale, or at Za-51 after the sale.

The owners also said they have future plans to expand services at Za-51 to eventually include “off-premise foods such as Keto pizza crusts, lasagna, and more to grocers as well as expanding catering”.

The sale will be handled by Dean Larsen of Acquisition Reality and Development.

