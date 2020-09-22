Advertisement

Draganetti’s land to be sold, Za-51 to expand

Draganetti's
Draganetti's(WEAU)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The owners of Draganetti’s have announced that the land where the restaurant sits will be for sale in the near future.

In a release they posted, it says the sale will be real estate only. The restaurant and the concept will not be for sale. All branding, recipes and intellectual properties will stay with the family.

Until the sale, business will be as usual and all gift cards will still be valued at Draganetti’s until the sale, or at Za-51 after the sale.

The owners also said they have future plans to expand services at Za-51 to eventually include “off-premise foods such as Keto pizza crusts, lasagna, and more to grocers as well as expanding catering”.

The sale will be handled by Dean Larsen of Acquisition Reality and Development.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sex offender to be released into Chippewa County, considered homeless

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
A convicted sex offender will be released into Chippewa County and will be considered homeless.

National Politics

Some Dems, not yet Biden, talk of expanding Supreme Court

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The prospect that President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans will fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat before the year is out has ignited a call for major changes on the court, including expanding the number of justices.

News

New COVID-19 cases rise, rolling average tops 1,800

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The seven-day rolling average for new COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin continues its dramatic upward trend passing 1,800 cases per day.

National

Beta weakens to tropical depression, stalls over Texas coast

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Beta weakened to a tropical depression Tuesday as it parked itself over the Texas coast, raising concerns of extensive flooding in Houston and areas further inland.

Latest News

News

Children’s Museum of Eau Claire plans to reopen in new location in 2022

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Children’s Museum of Eau Claire announced Tuesday that they will be reopening in new location in 2022.

News

Milwaukee mayor’s budget proposal cuts 120 police officers

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett would reduce the city’s police force by 120 positions in his proposed 2021 budget. Barrett presented the $1.5 billion budget to the Common Council Tuesday.

News

No bus fares for rest of 2020 in La Crosse

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
MTU in La Crosse will not be collecting bus fares for the rest of 2020.

News

Sheboygan man found safe 22 days after Silver Alert

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Armando Rodriguez walked away from a group home on August 30.

News

‘Unfathomable’: US death toll from coronavirus hits 200,000

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The death toll in the U.S. from the coronavirus has topped 200,000, a figure unimaginable eight months ago when the scourge first reached the world’s richest nation.

News

Health officials recommend against usual trick-or-treating

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
State health officials are recommending against trick-or-treating as usual this Halloween because of the coronavirus pandemic.