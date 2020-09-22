Advertisement

Eaux Claires Festival launches voting initiative & contest series

&#34;I Voted&#34; sticker.
&#34;I Voted&#34; sticker.(NBC29)
By Danielle Wagner
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - On National Voter Registration Day, a new, non-partisan voting initiative called “For Wisconsin” is launched by the Eaux Claires Festival.

It includes series of contests with Eau Claire native Justin Vernon of Bon Iver and co-founder of the Eaux Claires Festival. “A Visit with Vernon” is an effort to educate people about why voting matters, especially in a swing state.

The first contest is taking place in the Eau Claire County region. You’re invited to nominate someone close to you who’s on the fence about voting. The most compelling submission (nominee and the person who nominated) will be selected for a sit down visit with Vernon.

Vernon says this won’t be a one-way conversation. This isn’t about dropping in and telling you how to think. Rather it’s about how to keep our neighbors in the conversation. How to visit together even if we can’t get together. How to make sure your vote counts.

Bill Hogseth with the Wisconsin Farmers Union says this is about the importance of having conversations and bridging the divide.

“We have a lot more in common than we do have differences, and the importance in having conversations with one another that recognize that we’re human beings and we’re neighbors and we’re co-workers, not political opponents,” said Bill Hogseth.

The contest is now open for people living in the Eau Claire County region. The next location will be announced on Monday, September 28. Click here for entry information.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Chippewa and Eau Claire County update COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Both Chippewa Co. and Eau Claire Co. have updated their COVID-19 numbers.

News

Potential COVID-19 exposure at Eau Claire bar

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Health officials are warning of a potential COVID-19 exposure at an Eau Claire bar.

News

Man charged with taking a bear from the wild

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
A man has been charged with various crimes in Taylor County, including taking a bear from the wild and hunting without a license.

News

Sex offender to be released into Chippewa County, considered homeless

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
A convicted sex offender will be released into Chippewa County and will be considered homeless.

Latest News

National Politics

Some Dems, not yet Biden, talk of expanding Supreme Court

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The prospect that President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans will fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat before the year is out has ignited a call for major changes on the court, including expanding the number of justices.

News

New COVID-19 cases rise, rolling average tops 1,800

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The seven-day rolling average for new COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin continues its dramatic upward trend passing 1,800 cases per day.

National

Beta weakens to tropical depression, stalls over Texas coast

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Beta weakened to a tropical depression Tuesday as it parked itself over the Texas coast, raising concerns of extensive flooding in Houston and areas further inland.

News

Draganetti’s land to be sold, Za-51 to expand

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The owners of Draganetti’s have announced that the land where the restaurant sits will be for sale in the near future.

News

Children’s Museum of Eau Claire plans to reopen in new location in 2022

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Children’s Museum of Eau Claire announced Tuesday that they will be reopening in new location in 2022.

News

Milwaukee mayor’s budget proposal cuts 120 police officers

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett would reduce the city’s police force by 120 positions in his proposed 2021 budget. Barrett presented the $1.5 billion budget to the Common Council Tuesday.