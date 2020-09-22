Eaux Claires Festival launches voting initiative & contest series

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - On National Voter Registration Day, a new, non-partisan voting initiative called “For Wisconsin” is launched by the Eaux Claires Festival.

It includes series of contests with Eau Claire native Justin Vernon of Bon Iver and co-founder of the Eaux Claires Festival. “A Visit with Vernon” is an effort to educate people about why voting matters, especially in a swing state.

The first contest is taking place in the Eau Claire County region. You’re invited to nominate someone close to you who’s on the fence about voting. The most compelling submission (nominee and the person who nominated) will be selected for a sit down visit with Vernon.

Vernon says this won’t be a one-way conversation. This isn’t about dropping in and telling you how to think. Rather it’s about how to keep our neighbors in the conversation. How to visit together even if we can’t get together. How to make sure your vote counts.

Bill Hogseth with the Wisconsin Farmers Union says this is about the importance of having conversations and bridging the divide.

“We have a lot more in common than we do have differences, and the importance in having conversations with one another that recognize that we’re human beings and we’re neighbors and we’re co-workers, not political opponents,” said Bill Hogseth.

The contest is now open for people living in the Eau Claire County region. The next location will be announced on Monday, September 28. Click here for entry information.

