Former Eau Claire Regis Catholic Schools employee charged with theft

By Zach Prelutsky
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A former Eau Claire Regis Catholic Schools employee is charged with theft, after more than $21,000 was reported missing from Regis over a period of a year and a half.

Around this time last year, the Eau Claire Police Department was alerted to a potential theft of money from Regis Catholic Schools.

A year after the investigation began, a former employee of Regis is now charged with theft after being accused of depositing funds meant for the school into her personal bank account.

Wendy Cronin of Chippewa Falls is facing felony theft charges, after more than $21,000 was reported missing from Eau Claire Regis Catholic Schools.

Cronin worked for Regis between Sept. 2017 - Sept. 2019 as an Accounting Assistant.

“We’ve seen this in a lot of our financial cases. Is that anybody, or any corporation, or company, or charity that is dealing with money it’s always a good idea to have a second set of eyes on this and not have kind of all the power of the financials in the hands of one person,” said Eau Claire Police Department Public Information Officer Josh Miller.

Charged on Friday, the criminal complaint alleges over an 18 month period Cronin would collect deposits, mostly from Regis athletic events, and deposit the money into her account as opposed to the school’s account.

Regis Catholic Schools says since the reported thefts, it has put more measures in place to ensure the safety of its money, and adds donations from the annual Regis Fund and Auction were not touched.

In a statement, Regis says,

“Eau Claire Police Department detectives have issued a court summons to an individual in question as it relates to the ongoing theft investigation at Regis Catholic Schools. Immediately after learning of the theft, we implemented measures to help keep Regis safer as it relates to financial matters. Because the investigation and court proceedings are ongoing, we are unable to provide any additional and/or specific details at this time.

Regis Catholic Schools now utilizes a more direct and secure method of depositing funds, have implemented additional fail-safes for all collections and deposits, insisted on multiple money counters, and secure any and all collected monies not yet deposited. Thankfully, the financial damage is minimal because our insurance company will cover the unfortunate loss of funds.

All donations made in support of our annual Regis Fund, bequests, memorials, the annual Regis Catholic Schools Auction, and our Scrip program were untouched and safe. In fact, your generous donations are now safer than ever thanks to our new processes for handling all monies.”

After multiple interviews by police officers and a year of investigating, Cronin was charged with the theft.

She resigned from Regis in late Sept. 2019.

“Financial crimes in particular are very meticulous. They require a lot of work so the detectives are always happy to see their cases charged out when they go through that kind of work,” explained Miller.

Cronin is scheduled to make her initial court appearance Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 11 a.m. in Eau Claire County Court.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

