Gov. Evers issues new public health emergency following campus COVID breakouts, includes new face covering order

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Gov. Tony Evers has issued a new public health emergency after a recent surge of COVID-19 cases at college campuses in the state.

Executive Order 90 detailed that the recent activity in Wisconsin has been driven by infections in 18-24 year-olds. This age group has case rates five times higher than any other age group.

The order works alongside Emergency Order 1 which states that every individual age five or older will wear a face covering when indoors or in an enclosed space and if you are with people that are not in your household or living unit.

The order is in effect immediately and will expire on Nov. 21.

“We continue to learn more about this virus, but what we do know is that we are facing a new and dangerous phase of the COVID-19 pandemic here in Wisconsin,” said Gov. Evers. “We are seeing an alarming increase in cases across our state, especially on campus. We need folks to start taking this seriously, and young people especially—please stay home as much as you are able, skip heading to the bars, and wear a mask whenever you go out. We need your help to stop the spread of this virus, and we all have to do this together.”

