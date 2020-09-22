Advertisement

Gov. Evers issues new public health emergency following campus COVID breakouts, includes new face covering order

Gov. Tony Evers speaks to community with health officials during pandemic
Gov. Tony Evers speaks to community with health officials during pandemic(Wisconsin Department of Health)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Gov. Tony Evers has issued a new public health emergency after a recent surge of COVID-19 cases at college campuses in the state.

Executive Order 90 detailed that the recent activity in Wisconsin has been driven by infections in 18-24 year-olds. This age group has case rates five times higher than any other age group.

The order works alongside Emergency Order 1 which states that every individual age five or older will wear a face covering when indoors or in an enclosed space and if you are with people that are not in your household or living unit.

The order is in effect immediately and will expire on Nov. 21.

“We continue to learn more about this virus, but what we do know is that we are facing a new and dangerous phase of the COVID-19 pandemic here in Wisconsin,” said Gov. Evers. “We are seeing an alarming increase in cases across our state, especially on campus. We need folks to start taking this seriously, and young people especially—please stay home as much as you are able, skip heading to the bars, and wear a mask whenever you go out. We need your help to stop the spread of this virus, and we all have to do this together.”

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sheboygan man found safe 22 days after Silver Alert

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Armando Rodriguez walked away from a group home on August 30.

News

‘Unfathomable’: US death toll from coronavirus hits 200,000

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The death toll in the U.S. from the coronavirus has topped 200,000, a figure unimaginable eight months ago when the scourge first reached the world’s richest nation.

National

Beta weakens to tropical depression, stalls over Texas coast

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Beta weakened to a tropical depression Tuesday as it parked itself over the Texas coast, raising concerns of extensive flooding in Houston and areas further inland.

News

Health officials recommend against usual trick-or-treating

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
State health officials are recommending against trick-or-treating as usual this Halloween because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest News

News

SkyWarn 13 Tuesday Weather (9/22/20)

Updated: 1 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Tuesday Weather (9/22/20)

News

Eau Claire County asks residents to take survey on services provided by the county

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Eau Claire County is asking residents to fill out a survey with their opinions on different services that the county provides.

News

Sex offender to be released, residing in Loyal

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
A convicted sex offender will be released and residing in Loyal.

Hello Wisconsin

Pablo Center encourages you to Go Paint! Chippewa Valley

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Winkelmann
Anyone is welcome to stop by the park on Saturday to see the artists at work as their masterpieces come to life in just 2 hours.

News

SkyWarn 13 Hello Wisconsin (9/22/20)

Updated: 4 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Hello Wisconsin (9/22/20)

News

Go Paint! Chippewa Valley (9/22/20)

Updated: 4 hours ago
Go Paint! Chippewa Valley (9/22/20)