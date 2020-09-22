Advertisement

Joe Biden makes campaign stop in Manitowoc

Biden campaigns in Manitowoc
Biden campaigns in Manitowoc(WEAU)
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WEAU) - Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden was back campaigning in the Badger state.

Monday, the former vice president made a stop in Manitowoc, which is in a county that flipped heavily for Donald Trump four years ago.

Biden’s visit comes two weeks after his first trip to Wisconsin since getting the democratic nomination. He visited Kenosha in the wake of the Jacob Blake shooting and violent protests.

Biden accused President Trump of “panicking” as the COVID-19 crisis spread. Biden says the nomination to replace Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg should wait until after the election.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Beta makes landfall on Texas coast as total rainfall remains an unknown

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JUAN A. LOZANO
Beta was expected to move northeast along the Texas coast over the next couple of days, weakening into a depression, before heading into Louisiana sometime mid-week.

News

Eau Claire City Attorney dispels rumors of proposed health ordinance

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Carla Rogner
City Attorney explains a proposed health ordinance.

News

Former Eau Claire Regis Catholic Schools employee charged with theft

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Zach Prelutsky
A former Eau Claire Regis Catholic Schools employee is charged with theft, after more than $21,000 was reported missing from Regis during a year and a half period.

News

Former Madison Police Chief to review, analyze Blake shooting as consultant

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Wisconsin Department of Justice has announced a consultant will review the information and provide an analysis of the officer-involved shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha last month.

Latest News

News

Menomonie PD joins Neighbors App

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Phoebe Murray
The Menomonie Police Department is joining forces with "Neighbors,” an application by the home security and smart home company, Ring.

News

Mondovi Public Library Building Fund receives large donation

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Molly Gardner
An area library received a large donation from a local hospital to help build a new library.

News

La Crosse colleges respond to county surge in COVID cases

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Hayley Spitler
Almost 90 percent of La Crosse County’s cases are individuals ages 15 to 29.

News

Marshfield Clinic to open new facility for cancer patients

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jonathan Fortier
Cattails Cottage will help provide free lodging for those traveling to Marshfield for cancer treatments.

News

Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation talks road safety this harvesting season

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Phoebe Murray
A virtual press conference this morning outlined three scenarios drivers and farmers should know how to handle if passing tractors and other implements of husbandry (IOH).

News

Federal judge extends deadline for Wisconsin ballots

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A federal judge ruled Monday that absentee ballots in battleground Wisconsin can be counted up to six days after the Nov. 3 presidential election as long as they are postmarked by Election Day.