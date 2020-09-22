Joe Biden makes campaign stop in Manitowoc

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WEAU) - Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden was back campaigning in the Badger state.

Monday, the former vice president made a stop in Manitowoc, which is in a county that flipped heavily for Donald Trump four years ago.

Biden’s visit comes two weeks after his first trip to Wisconsin since getting the democratic nomination. He visited Kenosha in the wake of the Jacob Blake shooting and violent protests.

Biden accused President Trump of “panicking” as the COVID-19 crisis spread. Biden says the nomination to replace Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg should wait until after the election.

