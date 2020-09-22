Man charged with taking a bear from the wild

TAYLOR COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A man has been charged with various crimes in Taylor County, including taking a bear from the wild and hunting without a license.

Criminal complaint says Levi Miller, 20 from Sheldon, has been charged with illegal shining of deer or bears, unauthorized taking of a bear from wild and three counts of hunting without a license.

Wardens went to the Pershing Township to investigate reports of the illegal shooting of one or more bears as well as more bears being kept in captivity.

Levi and his brother Menno were interviewed about three separate occasions involving bear investigations. Menno said in May of 2019 he and his brother tried to capture a bear cub on the neighbor’s property. Levi reportedly stopped on the bear cub to prevent it from getting away. Menno said the cub died.

Menno said in May of 2020 a 50-75 pound bear cub was chased into a tree by dogs. Menno admitted that he shot the bear from below the tree while Levi used the flashlight. Both left the scene and returned later but could not find the bear and do not know if it died.

On June 12, Menno admitted he shot at bear cubs that were in a tree, but one stayed. When the bear cub came down the tree, Menno and his brothers captured the bear cub and kept it for 12 days.

Levi’s stories about the incident matched up to what Menno told law enforcement.

When asked why they wanted to capture a bear cub, both Levi and Menno said they were unsure but thought it was cool to have.

Wardens found a rehabber who would take the bear in.

