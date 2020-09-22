Advertisement

New COVID-19 cases rise, rolling average tops 1,800

Gov. Evers extended the mask mandate earlier in the day.
(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The seven-day rolling average for new COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin continues its dramatic upward trend passing 1,800 cases per day.

According to the latest numbers from the Dept. of Health Services, it now sits at 1,838 cases per day, more than 250 cases higher than it was just three days ago and up more than a thousand cases since last Monday.

The agency recorded 1,672 new, confirmed cases Tuesday, out of 12,537 total tests. That put the percentage of tests that came back positive at 13.3 percent, the lowest point since Wednesday. However, it wasn’t low enough to turn around the upward swing in the seven-day rolling-average of that metric either. DHS currently places it at 16.7 percent.

Those spiking numbers spurred Governor Tony Evers to issue a new Executive Order extending the state’s mask mandate into late November. Earlier Tuesday, the Rock Co. Health Dept. warned its residents if the state didn’t extend the requirement, it would issue a local one.

The surge also put Wisconsin back on Chicago’s list of states covered by its mandatory quarantine travel order.

Seven more deaths were reported Tuesday as well, putting the number of people who have died from complications related to coronavirus at 1,251 since the pandemic began. The percentage of confirmed cases in Wisconsin that have been officially linked to the virus currently sits at 1.2 percent.

However, active cases still remain high. With 14,770 patients still considered active, they make up 14.2 percent of the 104,170 total cases.

