Pablo Center encourages you to Go Paint! Chippewa Valley

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Can you paint a Western Wisconsin landscape in 2 hours? That is what artists will be attempting at several events over the next week.

Go Paint! Chippewa Valley is the message the Pablo Center has for all artists this fall season.

It is no doubt there are beautiful areas of Eau Claire and there are so many ways to find inspiration for your artwork. But what set’s this event aside, you only have 2 hours to complete your painting.

Anyone is welcome to stop by the park on Saturday to see the artists at work as their masterpieces come to life in just 2 hours.

As part of the kickoff event on Saturday, kids 18 and under can also get involved with the painting challenge. The supplies will be provided and art instructors will be available to help. The paintings will be judges in different age categories and will receive awards and cash prizes.

“We just really want to see kids outside, painting in the fresh open air,” said Rose Dolan-Neill, an arts manager at the Pablo Center. “There is just no better experience in the fall than to sit down in front of a beautiful tree, or in front of the gorgeous river and just capture what your imagination sees.”

The big kickoff event is happening on Saturday starting with the kids paint from 10-12 and the adult paint from 2-4. It is free for kids 18 and under but adults need to register ahead of time.

Then next week, there will be several more opportunities in Chippewa Falls, Durand and Altoona for professional artists to try painting the great outdoors with several open paint opportunities.

