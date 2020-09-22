Potential COVID-19 exposure at Eau Claire bar

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Health officials are warning of a potential COVID-19 exposure at an Eau Claire bar.

The Eau Claire City- County Health Department says the potential exposure took place at Scooter’s Bar on Friday, Sept. 18 from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. as well as Saturday, Sept. 19 from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.

If you were at the potential exposure site at the dates and times listed and are experiencing symptoms, you are asked to contact your healthcare provider.

