Potential COVID-19 exposure at Eau Claire bar

The CDC says COVID-19 will be a Top 10 leading cause of death for 2020. Data from 2018, the most recent year available, indicates the virus will rank third behind heart disease and cancer.(Source: CDC via CNN)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Health officials are warning of a potential COVID-19 exposure at an Eau Claire bar.

The Eau Claire City- County Health Department says the potential exposure took place at Scooter’s Bar on Friday, Sept. 18 from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. as well as Saturday, Sept. 19 from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.

If you were at the potential exposure site at the dates and times listed and are experiencing symptoms, you are asked to contact your healthcare provider.

