Sex offender to be released into Chippewa County, considered homeless

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A convicted sex offender will be released into Chippewa County and will be considered homeless.

Chippewa County Sheriff James Kowalczyk says Donald Newell, 74, does not have a residence upon Sept. 29 release date so he will be considered homeless.

He was convicted of 10 counts of second degree sexual assault in 2008 in Chippewa County. Officials say his offenses involved adult females and will be supervised by the Department of Corrections until Oct. 11, 2030.

