Sex offender to be released, residing in Loyal

LOYAL, Wis. (WEAU) - A convicted sex offender will be released and residing in Loyal.

Clark County Sheriff’s Office says Harold Dambruch, 53, will be residing at N8473 County Highway K in Loyal.

Officials say he has served his sentence for first-degree sexual assault of a child, which included sexual contact with a minor female and a minor male. His criminal history places him on a classification level that reflects his potential to reoffend.

Dambruch will be supervised by agents and he is to have no unsupervised contact with minors according to law enforcement. He is also required to have face-to-face contact with officials and must be a lifetime registrant of the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry.

