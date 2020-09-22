Advertisement

Third round of funding announced for Farmers to Families Food Box Program

Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - All $50 million set aside to help Wisconsin farmers get through the Coronavirus pandemic has been sent out by the state Department of Revenue. In the second round of payments, 3,300 farmers split the remaining $8.4 million from the initial $50 million pot of money the state received through the federal government’s CARES Act funding. During the first round of payments, almost 12,000 farmers split $41.6 million. In the second round of funding, almost 60% of the money went to farmers with a gross income of under $40,000.

The harvest is underway across the country. This week’s Crop Progress Report shows the corn harvest is now 8% finished-2% behind the average pace of 10% for this late in September. That’s with the crop well ahead of normal development with 95% of the crop dented and 59% of the plants mature. The majority of the corn harvest is happening in the South. Corn is rated 61% good to excellent in this week’s report. Farmers around the country are also starting to take their soybeans off as 6% of the crop has been harvested. Nebraska farmers are leading the harvest parade with 10% of their beans off while Iowa and Minnesota have 7% of their beans harvested. The crop is rated 63% good to excellent this week.

In Wisconsin the corn crop is rated 77% good to excellent as 91% of the ears have dented-over 4 weeks ahead of last year-and 49% of the crop is considered mature-23 days ahead of last year. State farmers have also put up 62% of their corn silage-28 days ahead of a year ago. Soybeans are rated 79% good to excellent this week as 56% of the plants are dropping leaves-more than 2 weeks ahead of last year. Farmers have also made 78% of their 4th hay crop-that’s 29 days faster than last year-and they’ve also harvested 57% of the fall potato crop-9 days ahead of last year’s progress for the first day of fall. Topsoil moisture this week is rated 80% adequate to surplus, 16% short and 4% very short-slightly less than last week.

There will be a third round of funding for the Farmers to families Food Box Program. USDA officials say they have gotten another $1 billion for the program for funding through the end of October. That money should mean boxes of fresh fruit, dairy products, fluid milk and meat for every county in the country.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Tropical Storm Beta stalls along Texas coast, brings floods

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Tropical Storm Beta stalled out Tuesday along the Texas coast, flooding streets in Houston and Galveston hours after making landfall amid an unusually busy hurricane season.

Hello Wisconsin

Pablo Center encourages you to Go Paint! Chippewa Valley

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Winkelmann
Anyone is welcome to stop by the park on Saturday to see the artists at work as their masterpieces come to life in just 2 hours.

News

SkyWarn 13 Hello Wisconsin (9/22/20)

Updated: 50 minutes ago
SkyWarn 13 Hello Wisconsin (9/22/20)

News

Go Paint! Chippewa Valley (9/22/20)

Updated: 50 minutes ago
Go Paint! Chippewa Valley (9/22/20)

News

Ag Chat With Bob Bosold (9/22/20)

Updated: 51 minutes ago
Ag Chat With Bob Bosold (9/22/20)

Latest News

National

Beta makes landfall on Texas coast as total rainfall remains an unknown

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By JUAN A. LOZANO
Beta was expected to move northeast along the Texas coast over the next couple of days, weakening into a depression, before heading into Louisiana sometime mid-week.

News

Joe Biden makes campaign stop in Manitowoc

Updated: 8 hours ago
Monday, the former vice president made a stop in Manitowoc, which is in a county that flipped heavily for Donald Trump four years ago.

News

Eau Claire City Attorney dispels rumors of proposed health ordinance

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Carla Rogner
City Attorney explains a proposed health ordinance.

News

Former Eau Claire Regis Catholic Schools employee charged with theft

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Zach Prelutsky
A former Eau Claire Regis Catholic Schools employee is charged with theft, after more than $21,000 was reported missing from Regis during a year and a half period.

National

Police cancel vacations; prepare for Breonna Taylor decision

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Last week, the city of Louisville settled a lawsuit from Taylor’s family for $12 million and pledged several police reforms as part of the agreement.