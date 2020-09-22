Third round of funding announced for Farmers to Families Food Box Program

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - All $50 million set aside to help Wisconsin farmers get through the Coronavirus pandemic has been sent out by the state Department of Revenue. In the second round of payments, 3,300 farmers split the remaining $8.4 million from the initial $50 million pot of money the state received through the federal government’s CARES Act funding. During the first round of payments, almost 12,000 farmers split $41.6 million. In the second round of funding, almost 60% of the money went to farmers with a gross income of under $40,000.

The harvest is underway across the country. This week’s Crop Progress Report shows the corn harvest is now 8% finished-2% behind the average pace of 10% for this late in September. That’s with the crop well ahead of normal development with 95% of the crop dented and 59% of the plants mature. The majority of the corn harvest is happening in the South. Corn is rated 61% good to excellent in this week’s report. Farmers around the country are also starting to take their soybeans off as 6% of the crop has been harvested. Nebraska farmers are leading the harvest parade with 10% of their beans off while Iowa and Minnesota have 7% of their beans harvested. The crop is rated 63% good to excellent this week.

In Wisconsin the corn crop is rated 77% good to excellent as 91% of the ears have dented-over 4 weeks ahead of last year-and 49% of the crop is considered mature-23 days ahead of last year. State farmers have also put up 62% of their corn silage-28 days ahead of a year ago. Soybeans are rated 79% good to excellent this week as 56% of the plants are dropping leaves-more than 2 weeks ahead of last year. Farmers have also made 78% of their 4th hay crop-that’s 29 days faster than last year-and they’ve also harvested 57% of the fall potato crop-9 days ahead of last year’s progress for the first day of fall. Topsoil moisture this week is rated 80% adequate to surplus, 16% short and 4% very short-slightly less than last week.

There will be a third round of funding for the Farmers to families Food Box Program. USDA officials say they have gotten another $1 billion for the program for funding through the end of October. That money should mean boxes of fresh fruit, dairy products, fluid milk and meat for every county in the country.

