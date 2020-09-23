1 injured after Buffalo County crash
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUFFALO, Wis. (WEAU) -One person was injured after a two vehicle crash happened in Buffalo County on Tuesday.
Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office says Joshua Cichy, 46 of Red Wing, was driving a motorcycle north on County Highway M when he crashed into a SUV being driven by Yobahn Barragan- Sotelo, 42 of Fountain City.
Officials say Cichy was driving faster than the speed limit and due to the hill and corner in the road, neither driver had time to react.
Barragan- Sotelo and his child who was in the car both were uninjured. Cichy was taken to a area hospital for further medical treatment.
