1 injured after Buffalo County crash

Buffalo County motorcycle and SUV crash
Buffalo County motorcycle and SUV crash(Buffalo County Sheriff's Department)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUFFALO, Wis. (WEAU) -One person was injured after a two vehicle crash happened in Buffalo County on Tuesday.

Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office says Joshua Cichy, 46 of Red Wing, was driving a motorcycle north on County Highway M when he crashed into a SUV being driven by Yobahn Barragan- Sotelo, 42 of Fountain City.

Officials say Cichy was driving faster than the speed limit and due to the hill and corner in the road, neither driver had time to react.

Barragan- Sotelo and his child who was in the car both were uninjured. Cichy was taken to a area hospital for further medical treatment.

