Altoona Plan Commission sends condo plan to city council

Lake Rd. in Altoona
By Jesse Horne
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - The City of Altoona plan commission allowed for a proposal on new condominiums to move on to the city council later this week.

The River Prairie Townhomes would comprise of six buildings with a total of 36 units.

The proposed housing development would be built near the intersection of Moonlight Bay Road and Moonlight Bay Drive.

Earlier this month, the Altoona city council sent the proposal back to the plan commission.

Altoona mayor Brendan Pratt says the proposal is good, and he’s willing to wait until Thursday’s council meeting before making a final decision on the condos.

“We want to attract families, seniors, anybody that wants to come to Altoona to help grow this city to a bigger and better place, but we can’t be restrictive on what type and we can control it to a point, but we need to look at all our options and make it work for the community, also,” says Brendan Pratt.

