Altoona Police: Vehicle chase leads to search warrant, man wanted

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - The Altoona Police Department was involved in a vehicle chase on Sept. 20 with a man who has several warrants out for his arrest. They are still looking for him.

Officials say Austin Hurst, 25 of Mason, led officers on a chase before jumping out of his moving vehicle and fleeing on foot. A search warrant of his vehicle was granted and law enforcement found meth, drug paraphernalia, counterfeit money and identification documents of other people.

Police arrested Michaela Kreye, 30 of Altoona, during the search of an apartment Hurst was known to visit a lot.

The investigation is still ongoing and officials say if you have any information, you are asked to contact the Eau Claire County Crime Stoppers at 715-874-TIPS.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.