Eau Claire City Council first reading of proposed health ordinance

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An ordinance tied to the current health order from the Eau Claire City-County Health Department had a first reading Tuesday night in front of the Eau Claire City Council.

The ordinance would lead to additional legislative oversight for health orders issued by the health department.

Under the ordinance, orders introduced by the health department could be enforced only if approved by the city manager in the time of an emergency, or if approved by city council or if the city council were to adopt an ordinance directly.

A version of the ordinance will have a first reading before the Eau Claire County Board on October 6. Following the first readings, the ordinance is scheduled to be up for action in the city on October 13 and in the county on October 22.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.