Expect more soybean acres next spring

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - Sign-up has started for the second Coronavirus Food Assistance Program even though the money isn’t available-at least not yet. That’s because Congress is still arguing over a continuing resolution to keep the government operating through December 11th. The program is supposed to have $14 billion allocated to it with about 13.2 billion of those dollars available for farm payments. As part of the program, members of Congress have agreed to continue a nutrition program created during the ongoing pandemic.

Another program that pays farmers for market losses is the price Loss Coverage Program. It now looks like 17 of the 23 commodities covered by that program will get some money. The breakdown shows corn growers will share $730 million based on payments of $10 per base acre while soybean growers aren’t expected to get anything under the program. Payments start early next month.

Some early surveys indicate farmers are likely to plant more soybean acres next spring. Farm Futures magazine reports farmers plan to plant almost 88 million acres to beans in 2021-up about 4 million from this year. That survey also shows farmers will plant fewer acres to both corn and wheat next spring.

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue is losing one of his top assistants. Steve Censky, who has been the Deputy Agriculture Secretary since October of 2017 has resigned from that job to go back where he came from-as Chief Executive Officer with the American Soybean Association, a position he held for 20 years before going to the USDA. Censky previously served at the USDA in both the Reagan and first George Bush administrations. His first day back with the soybean growers will be November 9th.

The Countryside-Landmark Cooperative merger is moving forward with the new 10 member board already meeting. At first, the Board will include 6 members from Landmark and 4 from Countryside. Representing Countryside are John Creaser from Downsville, Ken Gabler of Augusta, Tim Bates from Elmwood and David Lundgren of the Amery area. Eventually the board will be whittled down to 8-5 from Landmark and 3 from Countryside. The merger kicks in next March 1st.

