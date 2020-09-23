Health officials warn that children are facing additional stress related to back to school

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -As the United States nears the seventh month of the COVID-19 pandemic, health experts say children are facing additional stress related to back to school and new routines.

HSHS Sacred Heart Behavioral Health Expert, Hayley Willetts emphasizes the importance of making sure children are appropriately handling stress. She says it is important to have a support system to help kids handle stress, and getting kids comfortable with a new routine is key.

“It is really important to have structure and schedules. If your support system comes up with a schedule and you know this is when we’re going to do classes online, this is when you can watch tv, but then the other hours this is when we are going to play cards.”

Willetts says some signs your child is under stress include isolation and changes in mood or behavior.

