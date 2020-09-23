Advertisement

La Crosse woman accused of assaulting two emergency room nurses

Felicia Foster
Felicia Foster(La Crosse Jail)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) -A 35-year-old woman is facing criminal charges after being accused of assaulting two nurses in the emergency room of Mayo Clinic in La Crosse.

Felicia Foster was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court on Tuesday with two felony counts of battery to an emergency medical provider and two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct.

A $1,000 signature bond was set.

Prosecutors say Foster became combative during treatment in the ER last July and punched one nurse several times, including once in the face causing a slight jaw dislocation. The other nurse was punched in the shoulder.

Foster was given a chemical restraint.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Winona County advises against visiting La Crosse County for nonessential trips

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Winona County Emergency Management Department is advising residents to avoid visiting La Crosse County for any nonessential trips as COVID-19 cases are rapidly increasing.

National Politics

Roberts: Ginsburg was ‘tough, brave, a fighter, a winner’

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Thousands of people are expected to pay their respects at the Supreme Court to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the women’s rights champion, leader of the court’s liberal bloc and feminist icon who died last week.

News

Vernon County Sheriff: Recent reports of suspicious activity are misunderstanding, one investigation still ongoing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Vernon County Sheriff John Spears says there have been a lot of reports of suspicious activity near Cashton and Ontario lately but through investigation, most of them have been found to be a misunderstanding.

News

1 injured after Buffalo County crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
One person was injured after a two vehicle crash happened in Buffalo County on Tuesday.

Latest News

News

UW- Eau Claire finds five students involved in racist message not responsible for any violations

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire says the final verdict on the investigation into a racist social media posts that involved five football players in 2019 has been decided.

News

UDPATE: Chippewa County Health Department holds COVID-19 update

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Chippewa County Department of Public Health is scheduled to hold a COVID-19 update for the county.

Hello Wisconsin

Osseo farm celebrates national alpaca farm days

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sarah Winkelmann
Justorian Alpacas, a farm in Osseo, will be celebrating their alpacas with an event at the farm this weekend.

News

SkyWarn 13 Hello Wisconsin Weather (9/23/20)

Updated: 4 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Hello Wisconsin Weather (9/23/20)

News

National Alpaca Farm Days (9/23/20) Part 3

Updated: 4 hours ago
National Alpaca Farm Days (9/23/20) Part 3

News

National Alpaca Farm Days (9/23/20) Part 2

Updated: 4 hours ago
National Alpaca Farm Days (9/23/20) Part 2