Minneapolis woman charged with criminal trespassing and mistreatment of animals in La Crosse County

Judge gavel
Judge gavel(MGN ONLINE)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Minneapolis woman has been charged with various charges that include of criminal trespassing and mistreatment of animals in La Crosse County Court.

The criminal complaint says Diamond Johnson, 22 of Minneapolis, has been charged with mistreatment of animals, criminal trespassing, criminal damage to property and misdemeanor bail jumping.

The complaint goes on to say La Crosse Police were called about a damaged window and a missing on on Sept. 21 around 12:52 a.m.

Officers were dispatched to Bluebird Lane in La Crosse where they made contact with Johnson and two others.

Johnson told officials and the complainants that she had let the dog outside but it never returned. Inside the home officials found a hole in the dog’s kennel to be consistent with a knife puncture, dried blood and bleach inside the water bowl.

The owners found there to be damage to a window of the residence as well.

The dog, named Zeus, was later found wondering the neighborhood and was taken to the Coulee Region Humane Society with a deep forehead gash that required eight stitches and some bruising to his groin.

Officials say Zeus is now home and is doing okay.

Johnson is scheduled to appear in court next on Sept. 23.

